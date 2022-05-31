White Sox put Anderson on IL with strained right groin

TORONTO — The Chicago White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin Tuesday and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list.

Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.