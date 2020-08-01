Leury Garcia started at shortstop Saturday night and was batting seventh.
The 27-year-old Mercedes has yet to make his major league debut. He spent last season with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, hitting .317 with 23 homers and 80 RBIs in 95 games. He has been at the club’s training facility in Shaumburg, Illinois, since the start of the delayed regular season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.