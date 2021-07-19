Sunday — Manager Luis Rojas says deGrom is going on the IL. In the first inning against Pittsburgh, the Mets allow three runs to score on an infield dribbler because pitcher Taijuan Walker, thinking the ball was foul, batted it toward the Pirates dugout. The ball was called fair, and Rojas is ejected in the ensuing argument. New York trails 6-0 at the end of the inning, then chips away at the deficit until Michael Conforto’s two-run homer in the ninth gives the Mets a 7-6 win.