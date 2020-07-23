The White Sox also reassigned promising second baseman Nick Madrigal to their taxi squad and designated right-hander Carson Fulmer for assignment on Thursday. Right fielder Nomar Mazara is starting the season on the injured list because of an unspecified ailment.
Chicago opens the season at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
