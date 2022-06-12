Kopech exits White Sox game vs Rangers with knee discomfort

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited their game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning.

Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA) was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis García. Kopech threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.