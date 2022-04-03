Lynn’s injury comes hours after Chicago announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
The 22-year-old Crochet had a 2.82 ERA over 54 appearances last year, going 3-5 with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports