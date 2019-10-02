Steverson, who held the job for six seasons, helped Tim Anderson bump his batting average 95 points to a major league-leading .335. Yoan Moncada went from a big league-high 217 strikeouts to 154 while hitting .315 with 25 homers and 79 RBIs. Rookie slugger Eloy Jimenez batted .267 with 31 homers and 79 RBIs.
Chicago finished eighth in the majors in batting average, but 24th in runs.
Sparks joined the White Sox in 2016.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD