White Sox SS Tim Anderson departs with right groin strain

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain.
The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.
It’s another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.
Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.
