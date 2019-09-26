The White Sox are 35-36 against AL Central opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Indians are 48-27 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.68, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.28. The White Sox won the last meeting 8-3. Ross Detwiler earned his third victory and Welington Castillo went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Bieber took his eighth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 175 hits and is batting .282. Castillo is 5-for-15 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 168 hits and is batting .287. Oscar Mercado is 13-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .311 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip), Leury Garcia: (shoulder).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.