The White Sox are 34-35 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .334.

The Indians are 47-26 against AL Central Division opponents. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Francisco Lindor leads the team with a mark of .290.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .279. Yoan Moncada is 22-for-45 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Lindor leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and has 72 RBIs. Oscar Mercado is 15-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .324 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Indians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

