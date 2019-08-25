Texas Rangers (64-67, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-70, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Brock Burke (0-0, .00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (7-11, 5.25 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Sanchez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The White Sox are 32-32 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .332.

The Rangers are 26-40 on the road. The Texas offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .299. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-0. Kolby Allard earned his second victory and Willie Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Ivan Nova took his 10th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 142 hits and has 97 RBIs. James McCann is 8-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 66 RBIs and is batting .197. Santana is 9-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.