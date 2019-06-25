Chicago White Sox (36-40, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-37, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carson Fulmer (1-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 19-19 in home games. Boston ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .308.

The White Sox are 16-23 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by James McCann with a mark of .391. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Brandon Workman earned his seventh victory and Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Jace Fry took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 93 hits and is batting .308. Andrew Benintendi has 15 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

