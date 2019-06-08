Chicago White Sox (29-33, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-1, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (3-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 8-13 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.31. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.50 ERA.

The White Sox are 16-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 16 home runs and is batting .239. Cheslor Cuthbert is 10-for-28 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 68 hits and is batting .285. Abreu is 8-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .253 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

