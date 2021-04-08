The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.81 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.
The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.
INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).
Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.