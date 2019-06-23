Chicago White Sox (36-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (41-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.01 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Chicago or Texas will take home a series victory with a win.

The Rangers are 27-15 in home games. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .331 is eighth in the MLB. Shin-Soo Choo leads the lineup with an OBP of .386.

The White Sox are 16-21 in road games. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by James McCann with a mark of .382. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-5. Lance Lynn earned his ninth victory and Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Evan Marshall registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mazara leads the Rangers with 44 RBIs and is batting .272. Rougned Odor is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 83 hits and is batting .320. Leury Garcia is 11-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Ronald Guzman: day-to-day (lower body), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.