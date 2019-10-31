The White Sox reinstated pitchers Michael Kopech, Ryan Burr and Carlos Rodón and outfielder Jon Jay from the 60-day injured list on Thursday. Slugger José Abreu, Jay and pitchers Ross Detwiler, Iván Nova and Héctor Santiago declared for free agency. And lefty Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston after being outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
