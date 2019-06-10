CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada has left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals because of tightness in his upper back.

Moncada was replaced by José Rondón at the start of the seventh inning and is listed as day to day. He singled in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .295 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

