In a match-up between brothers Nola — Aaron, 28, and Austin, 31 — the siblings battled each relatively evenly. Aaron struck out Austin and induced a pop out in Austin’s first two at-bats before surrendering a walk in Austin’s third at-bat. It was the first time the brothers have faced each other professionally, and the first time they have met as adversaries since an intra-squad game early in Aaron’s freshman year at LSU. The brothers grew up in Baton Rouge. The two were teammates at LSU for one year. Their father, A.J. Nola, was in the stands wearing Austin’s brown Padres jersey under Aaron’s white Phillies uniform.