Williams’ parents, Mark and Jeannine, and two of his three siblings were in attendance. His parents had flown from the Team USA tournament in Florida to their home state of California on Sunday before returning to the East Coast with an early-morning flight from Los Angeles on Tuesday. Also in Philadelphia were Williams’ younger brother Ike, who flew in from Utah, and sister Samantha, who came from Iowa. Another brother, Jake, wasn’t able to fly out of Mexico.