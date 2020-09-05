The Pirates are 11-14 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .282, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .348.
The Reds are 11-14 in division matchups. Cincinnati has hit 59 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with 11, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and is slugging .540.
Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 34 hits and has 18 RBIs.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
