The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.18.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
