BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
The Pirates went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last season.
The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team and averaged four extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
