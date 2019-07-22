St. Louis Cardinals (51-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 2.80 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (3-3, 5.17 ERA)

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. The Cardinals are 20-19 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.08. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.57 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and is batting .289. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 37 extra base hits and is batting .250. Tyler O’Neill is 14-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

