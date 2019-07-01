Chicago Cubs (45-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-0, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pirates are 13-16 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .360.

The Cubs are 16-23 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.98, Yu Darvish paces the staff with a mark of 4.98. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 94 hits and is batting .301. Corey Dickerson is 10-for-28 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .546. Jason Heyward is 14-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .297 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: day-to-day (hip), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.