Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M from Giants though 2025

SAN FRANCISCO — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes a $3.5 million player option for 2025 that must be exercised within three days of the end of the 2024 World Series. The Giants have a conditional $8.5 million club option that can be exercised within five days of the end of the World Series if Flores declines his option. There is no buyout.