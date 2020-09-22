The Braves are 22-15 against NL East opponents. Atlanta has slugged .486, the best mark in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .624 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
The Marlins are 20-17 against the rest of their division. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .351.
TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 32 extra base hits and is batting .340.
Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
