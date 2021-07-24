The Reds committed two of their three errors on the Cardinals’ first two batters of the second, helping St. Louis grab a 1-0 lead. Tyler O’Neill reached when third baseman Eugenio Suárez dropped the ball while trying to get it out of his glove. O’Neill was erased on a force play, but second baseman India’s throw sailed wide of first, allowing Paul DeJong to go to second. He scored on Harrison Bader’s single to left.