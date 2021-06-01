Cubs: OFs Jason Heyward (strained left hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (strained right hamstring) are set to leave Wednesday for rehab assignments with Triple-A Iowa, and the Cubs hope they will rejoin the team in San Francisco this weekend, manager David Ross said. ... INF Matt Duffy (strained lower back) has been taking light swings off a tee, but hasn’t been running or taking grounders. ... Ross said the Cubs hope LHP Justin Steele (strained right hamstring strain) throws a bullpen in the next few days. ... RHP Trevor Williams (appendicitis) is scheduled for a follow-up exam on Thursday.