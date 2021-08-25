Rockies: LF Connor Joe collided hard with CF Sam Hilliard and dropped to the ground after Joe caught Frank Schwindel’s flyball in the first. Joe remained in the game after being checked by a trainer. He was back in the lineup in the leadoff spot for the second game. ... OF Raimel Tapia (toe sprain) will report to Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend for a rehab assignment and could return next week at Texas, Black said. Tapia has been on the 10-day injury list since Aug. 8.