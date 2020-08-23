BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City hit 162 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last season, batting .270 as a team.
The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 5-4.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.