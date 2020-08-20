The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and hit 245 total home runs.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), J.D. Martinez: (dehydration).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.