Boston Red Sox (54-45, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-67, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (9-4, 4.09 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.75 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 15-30 against AL East opponents. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .304.

The Red Sox have gone 23-21 against division opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a a mark of .324. The Red Sox won the last meeting 17-6. Rick Porcello earned his eighth victory and Jackie Bradley Jr. went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Boston. Tom Eshelman took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 101 hits and is batting .287. Anthony Santander is 15-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .314. Devers is 12-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee), Pedro Severino: day-to-day (illness).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back spasms).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.