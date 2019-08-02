Cincinnati Reds (50-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Alex Wood (0-0, 3.86 ERA) Braves: Kevin Gausman (3-6, 5.97 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Braves are 31-23 in home games. Atlanta has hit 171 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 26, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Reds are 21-31 in road games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.04, Anthony DeSclafani leads the staff with a mark of 4.07. The Braves won the last meeting 4-1. Max Fried recorded his 12th victory and Freeman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. DeSclafani took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 129 hits and has 65 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 12-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .527. Josh VanMeter is 11-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .289 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

