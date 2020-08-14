Milwaukee Brewers (7-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-3, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Kyle Schwarber: (right knee), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (undisclosed), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.