The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Kyle Schwarber: (right knee), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (undisclosed), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.