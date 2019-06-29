Pittsburgh Pirates (39-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-39, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-3, 3.64 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-2, 4.01 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 20-13 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 139 home runs this season, third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 29, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Pirates are 13-14 against opponents from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .367. The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Felipe Vazquez secured his second victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jeremy Jeffress registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 93 hits and is batting .330. Ryan Braun is 11-for-31 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Newman is 18-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: day-to-day (hip), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

