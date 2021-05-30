Nationals: RHP Will Harris will have surgery Friday to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome on his right side. Harris was injured in spring training, but the Nationals could not determine the cause when they placed him on the 10-day injured list to begin the season. He pitched six innings in the regular season before returning to the 10-day injured list on May 23. After meeting with doctors in Dallas, Harris decided to have the surgery which is likely to end his season.