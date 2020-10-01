BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will host the Brewers in Game 2 the Wild Card series.
The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .207 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .500
The Brewers are 14-17 on the road. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .270 this postseason, Avisail Garcia leads them with an OBP of .750 in 4 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs.
Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .205.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.