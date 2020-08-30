The Brewers are 11-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .212 batting average, Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .266.
The Pirates are 8-10 in division play. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the team with an OBP of .397.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is batting .202.
Gregory Polanco leads the Pirates with four home runs and is batting .113.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Ryan Braun: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
