The Brewers are 15-15 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .667.
The Cardinals are 14-14 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with a mark of .443.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .209.
Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 44 hits and is batting .314.
INJURIES: Brewers: Manny Pina: (knee).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow), Kolten Wong: (left side).
