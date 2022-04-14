Woodruff shines as Brewers win home opener 5-1 over Cards

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narváez homered and doubled, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Woodruff threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He faced his only serious trouble in the third inning but got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring Tyler O’Neill on a shallow fly to right.
The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).
The Cardinals’ Tommy Edman homered off Jandel Gustave in the eighth.
MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago on a windy day when popups became adventures.
Adam Engel had a popup that kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single.
Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.
Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings of his season debut.
ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.
Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.
Sean Murphy’s third-inning run-scoring double off Josh Fleming (1-1) gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Fleming gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
