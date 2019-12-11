One new member of Washington’s staff is assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. He replaces Joe Dillon, who was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach.
Martinez will be heading into his third season as Washington’s manager in 2020.
Also staying put for the Nationals: hitting coach Kevin Long, pitching coach Paul Menhart and bullpen coach Henry Blanco.
