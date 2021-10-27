Every Braves starter had a hit in Game 1, the first time a team’s starting nine all had hits since Kansas City in Game 6 of the 2014 World Series. It was the 25th time overall, but first in a World Series opener. ... This is only the second time since MLB went to a six-division format in 1994 that the World Series matches teams from the NL East and AL West. The other was the Astros against the Washington Nationals two years ago. ... The Astros had two of their Hall of Fame players throw out ceremonial first pitches: Jeff Bagwell before Game 2 after Craig Biggio before Game 1. They were on the field together for a ceremonial first pitch before Game 7 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.