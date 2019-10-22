The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team batting average of .208 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .349, including eight extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .315 this postseason, Anthony Rendon leads them with an OBP of .465, including five extra base hits and seven RBIs.

AD

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs and hit .296.

AD

Juan Soto lead the Nationals with 34 home runs and had a batting average of .282.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD