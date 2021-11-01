This year’s Game 3 drew 11,471,000 viewers combined on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox digital streams.
The Braves’ win drew a 26.3 rating and 48 share in the Atlanta market, and 24.2 rating and 49 share in the Houston market.
Atlanta’s 3-2 win in Game 4 on Saturday received a 7.2 overnight rating and 16 share from metered markets on Fox and Houston’s 9-5 win on Sunday night, in which the Astros overcame a four-run, first-inning deficit against Atlanta, drew a 9.1 overnight rating and 19 share from metered markets.
National ratings will be available later this week.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.
