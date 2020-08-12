BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Yankees went 57-24 on their home field in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 306 home runs as a team.
The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season. New York leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.