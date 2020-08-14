BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins on Friday.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team.
The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 249 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
