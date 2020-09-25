The Braves are 18-9 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .488, good for first in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .628 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
The Red Sox have gone 11-15 away from home. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for third in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the lineup with a mark of .378.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is batting .323.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 39 RBIs and is batting .271.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).
Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.