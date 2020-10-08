NLDS: Atlanta leads the series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: Sixto Sanchez and Miami will host Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS.
The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East teams. Miami has a team batting average of .189 this postseason, Brian Anderson has lead them with an average of .267
The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .279 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud leads them with an OBP of .471, including three extra base hits and five RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is batting .281.
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .632.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).
