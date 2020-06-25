South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that a medical examination showed Youm was suffering from a lack of sleep, insufficient eating as well as severe stress and would remain in the hospital for further tests.
Yonhap reported it was the first time in the KBO that a manager had collapsed during a game.
The Wyverns went on to lose the first game of a doubleheader 14-6 for their eighth consecutive loss but won the next game 7-0. A coach took over Youm’s managing duties.
The Wyverns are ninth in the 10-team league with a 13-31 record.
