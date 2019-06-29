Philadelphia Phillies (43-39, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, .95 ERA, .79 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Marlins are 13-25 against NL East teams. Miami has hit 62 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with 11, averaging one every 27.2 at-bats.

The Phillies are 16-22 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective .241 this season, led by Cesar Hernandez with an average of .277. The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Elieser Hernandez secured his first victory and Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Vince Velasquez registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 77 hits and is batting .285. Anderson is 11-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Hernandez leads the Phillies with 84 hits and is batting .277. Jean Segura is 12-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Sergio Romo: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.